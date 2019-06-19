Home Nation

Three Indian universities among world's top 200, IIT Bombay best in India

Among the total 23 Indian universities that feature in the world ranking of 1,000 universities, OP Jindal Global University is the only new entrant.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three Indian institutes -- IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc-Bangalore -- have found place among the top 200 in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.

The QS global rankings 2020, which was released in London, has 50 new entrants globally and India-based O P Jindal Global University (JGU), established in 2009, has become the youngest university to break into top 1,000 in the prestigious rankings.

IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee are also among the top 400 institutes.

IIT-Guwahati, ranked 491, saw a decline in its ranking since 2019 when it was placed at 472.

The Delhi University improved on its 2019 rank of 487 and is placed at 474 in the latest rankings.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "It is a matter of great pride that in the prestigious QS rankings, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc (Bangalore) have been included in the top 200 institutes.

"I wish to congratulate everyone on this occasion. We are determined to take other institutions to the top on the strength of educational excellence," he said.

R Subrahmanyam, the Secretary of Higher Education in the HRD Ministry, wrote on the microblogging site, "One of the fastest rising institution in the world rankings is IIT Kharagpur which jumped up 14 places compared to last year. Congratulations! (sic)" The HRD ministry said Indian institutions in the top 500 did better than last year but competition in Asia has been severe.

"Despite that IIT-B has made it to the top 152 of the world for the very first time, jumping up 10 places. IISc is ranked second in the world for Citations per Faculty," the ministry said.

Nine institutions of India are among the top 500 of the world- the only state institute is the University of Delhi which has improved by over 13 places, the ministry added.

However, IIT-Delhi saw a decline in its ranking from 172 to 182.

Even IISc slipped from its earlier rank of 170 to 184 this time.

Other universities that figure in the rankings are Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University, Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad University, Calcutta University and Mumbai University.

Naveen Jindal, the Founding Chancellor of JGU, said, "JGU's maiden entry into the QS World University Rankings 2020 is a phenomenal achievement as we celebrate our 10th anniversary."

Historically, such rankings have favoured universities oriented towards science, technology, engineering, mathematics disciplines and medicine, but the JGU was the only Indian university focusing on social sciences, arts, humanities and professions such as law, business administration and architecture, the JGU said in a statement.

Professor C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, said, "This was an extraordinary international recognition for a university which was barely a decade old.

Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence since our founding has helped us achieve this distinction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India's best universities
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp