Two kids dead, one critically injured after blast in toilet in UP's Prayagraj

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two kids were killed and one seriously injured in an explosion in a toilet in Kakra Dubaval village of Prayagraj on Tuesday. The child injured remained critical and was under treatment to SRN hospital.

According to sources, a few children were playing near the toilet, constructed with the government aid by Shivpujan Bind in the village under Sarai Inayat police station area.

But his family instead of using it as toilet used it as a storeroom.

On Tuesday afternoon, when Ayush, 6, son of Sanjay Bind was playing along with Sonam, 6, daughter Rajesh Bind and Vijay, 4, son of Shiv Pujan near the toilet which was being used as a storeroom by Shivpujan’s family.

Suddenly, a loud explosion was heard in the toilet-turned-storeroom and the children playing near it got flung far away badly injured.

All three were rushed to the hospital where Vijay and Sonam succumbed while Ayush was battling for life till filing this report.

While Sonam’s father Rajesh works as a labourer, Ayush’s father Sanjay works in Bengaluru while Shiv Pujan Bind, father of Vijay, is a farmer.

According to local people, the explosive was put there and the children were playing with it when it exploded. A wall of the toilet was demolished in the explosion.

Prayagraj SSP Atul Sharma reached the spot along with trans-Ganga police force and a team of forensic experts. The cops were questioning the villagers and a probe was on to trace the sources of explosive.