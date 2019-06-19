Voluntary traditional dress code for Mizoram employees once a week

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government has urged its employees to wear Mizo traditional, cultural and ethnic attires at the workplace at least once a week, preferably on Wednesday.

“The government of Mizoram desires to encourage all the employees under its umbrella including public sector undertakings, boards, bodies and agencies to wear Mizo traditional, cultural and ethnic attires at workplace at least once a week, preferably every Wednesday,” a government circular stated.

It, however, added that the wearing of traditional attires is voluntary.

The government is confident that the move, which has the approval of Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizo National Front, will inculcate a sense of closeness to culture and tradition and promote innovations in designs and production of cultural attires.

“Tradition, being a critical element of culture, helps in forming the structure and foundation of families and society. It helps to showcase the principles of a society, celebrate its diversity and unite as an ethnic group of people. And in the promotion of traditions, values and cultures, valuable information is displayed about one’s ancestry. Cultures, traditions and customs play an important role for a civilization and in shaping the character of its citizens and society,” the circular further stated.

Two years ago, the Assam government had made a similar move whereby it urged its employees to come to the office wearing traditional attires twice a month. Initially, there was some excitement among a section of the employees who were seen garbed in traditional attires at workplace. However, as the government’s appeal received a lukewarm response, they stopped going to offices wearing the traditional dresses.

