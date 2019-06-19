'Wash my lunchbox': Air India pilot-crew member on board spat delays flight by an hour

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India has de-rostered the Captain and a crew member of the Bengaluru-Delhi flight AI 772 for getting into a heated argument in public view on board the plane on Monday.

The incident happened when the Captain allegedly asked the crew member to wash his tiffin box.

An Air India official confirmed the incident and said an investigation in this regard has already been launched. The airline has issued summons to the crew members for questioning.

The matter has been also been reported to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).