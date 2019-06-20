11-year-old raped at Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata, accused arrested by cops

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: An 11-year-old girl was raped at Fort William, the Indian Army’s Eastern Command headquarters. The incident came to light three days after the rape, when the police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

The accused, Sagar Mallik, who was on the run, was rounded up from a hideout in the city. He was produced in a city court and remanded in police custody till June 24.

Deputy commissioner of police, south division, Meeraj Khalid said the incident took place on June 16. “The girl, daughter of a Group-D employee, complained her mother of pain. When asked, the girl narrated the plight she had undergone,’’ said Khalid.

The girl’s mother went to Maidan police station and lodged a police complaint. The local police went to Fort William but the suspect had already fled.

During the course of investigation, the police came to know Mallik had come to his sister’s quarters at Fort William a few days ago. “The victim lives with her parents near the accused’s sister’s house. Mallik offered her a chocolate and brought her to his sister’s quarters, when she was not present,” said an officer at Maidan Police station. The girl underwent a medical test at the SSKM Hospital and the doctors are yet to give their report. A case was registered against Mallik under IPC section 376(2)(f) that deals with the rape of a woman under 12 years of age and section 6 of POCSO that deals with aggravated sexual assault.

If found guilty, he will spend a minimum of 10 years in jail, which can extend to life. The Eastern Command did not comment on the matter.