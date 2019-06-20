Home Nation

Bengali actress-cum-MP Nusrat Jahan gets married in Turkey

The newly elected MP along with her friend and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty missed taking oath in Lok Sabha because of the wedding.

Published: 20th June 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Newly married Nusrat Jahan with husband Nikhi Jain. (Photo | Nusrat Jahan, Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum.

The newly-wed couple shared a picture of themselves walking hand-in-hand after they tied the knot on Wednesday.

"Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain," the Basirhat MP captioned the image on Twitter.

She looked stunning in a red designer lehenga while Jain, who is a city-based entrepreneur with a thriving textile business, opted for a whitish outfit.

The 29-year-old actress was working as the face of his textile chain when they got acquainted last year.

Jain is a former student of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School. After studying management at the University of Warwick, he worked as a consultant in a UK-based multi-national company.

The couple got married in the presence of close relatives and friends in the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat's parents and sister and other close relatives flew with her to Bodrum on June 16.

Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, who is one of Nusrat's friends from the industry, was also present.

Chakraborty opted for a bright pink lehenga.

Both the actresses who recently became MPs couldn't take their oath in Lok Sabha because of Jahan's wedding.

Mimi had also organised 'Aiburo Bhaat' (bachelorette feast) as per Bengali traditions for Nusrat in Kolkata before leaving for the D-day.

Also, her 'haldi' ceremony was both emotional and full of mirth. While she seemed emotional in the company of her father M. Shahjahan, the actress's fun-loving persona came out while she was in the company of friends.

The couple has planned a gala reception ceremony at a star property in Kolkata on July 4. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the reception.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nusrat Jahan TMC MP Nusrat Jahan marriage
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp