Congress calls President Ram Nath Kovind's speech 'hollow, uninspiring'

Anand Sharma took a dig at Kovind for supporting the 'one nation, one election' concept and said that simultaneous elections were not feasible due to the country's diversity.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday described President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in Parliament as "hollow" and "uninspiring".

Addressing the media, party leader Anand Sharma and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Kovind's address to the joint session of Parliament was just a repetition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

"The President's address was just a repetition of Modi's speech. He has missed major points like unemployment and GDP downfall," Sharma said.

He took a dig at Kovind for supporting the 'one nation, one election' concept and said that simultaneous elections were not feasible due to the country's diversity.

Making a strong case for simultaneous parliamentary and Assembly elections, the President said this was the need of the hour to accelerate development.

