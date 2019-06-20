Home Nation

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges Centre to prevent transportation of Assam jumbos to Ahmedabad

The Congress MP expressed concern over media reports that the Assam government is transporting four elephants for Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad.

Published: 20th June 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday petitioned the Central government urging it to prevent the Assam government from transporting four elephants to Ahmedabad for the Jagannath Rath Yatra.

“I am concerned over media reports that the Assam government is transporting four elephants for Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Transport of animals is always risk-prone. Many wildlife activists have opposed the decision of the state government,” he wrote in a letter to Union Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Pointing out that the country is faced with severe heat, the Assam MP said, “These are extreme conditions for the elephants to travel. In such a case, the elephants may suffer from acute skin infection and dehydration”. 

He asked if government rules allow for the transportation of wild animals for religious events.

The move of Assam’s BJP-led coalition government has already ruffled the feathers of wildlife activists.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the decision was an apparent violation of a 2016 order of the Supreme Court which had directed that the persons who are in possession of elephants shall not transfer the elephants outside the state nor shall they part with the elephants by way of transfer in any manner.

“Experts have already warned of the dangers of transporting these elephants such a huge distance, forcing them to work in heat, and of the risk of these elephants ending up in the illegal wildlife trade. Because captive elephants are kidnapped from their families, trained and controlled through beatings and kept almost constantly chained, PETA India has long recommended the use of mechanical elephants or other novel and humane approaches instead of real elephants in processions and events,” PETA India CEO and veterinarian, Dr. Manilal Valliyate, said.

The four jumbos to be transported by a train belong to private parties. They will be transported some 3,100 km from Upper Assam’s Tinsukia involving four days’ travel. Usually, elephants are leased out for six months for such purposes but there is not a single instance of them being brought back after the expiry of lease period.

According to Assam’s forest department, some attendants will be engaged to periodically spray water on the elephants during their transportation while some vets will look after them. However, elephant experts are livid at this “inhuman” plan.

“We understand that the transportation of the elephants has been allowed within the purview of law but is it right to transport them in such heat?” asked Kaushik Barua, who is an elephant expert.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gaurav Gogoi Assam elephants Jagannath Rath Yatra
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp