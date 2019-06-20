Home Nation

Educators need to do 'surgical strike' on hunger, violence, unemployment: Sisodia

The Deputy Chief Minister asked education department officials to issue a circular on teacher innovation fund of Rs 1.0-1.5 lakh per school which was announced in Delhi government budget.

Published: 20th June 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses the media on Tuesday (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hunger, unemployment, illiteracy, violence and hatred in society need to be fought through education, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday and asserted educators of Delhi government are committed to carry out "surgical strikes" on these ills.

The purpose of education is happiness of the children and how they use it and contribute to happiness of others in the society, Sisodia said at an administrative capacity building programme for heads and inspectors of Delhi government schools.

'In newspapers we read headlines that make us sad. The army can not do a surgical strike on it, you will have to do it. The teachers and education staff of Delhi will conduct surgical strike on these ills of unemployment, hunger, illiteracy, violence and hatred that become headlines in newspapers," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Education minister of Delhi, highlighted achievements of the AAP government in uplifting education sector in Delhi and laid emphasis on 'happiness' curriculum and 'entrepreneurship mindset' launched for government schools in Delhi.

"Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum is aimed at preparing job providers not job seekers," he said about the curriculum for Class IX-XII students which has been launched on pilot basis in some of the city government schools.

There should not be any confusion that the curriculum is intended to prepare entrepreneurs as it is aimed at cultivating entrepreneurial mindset in students so that they become job providers and problem solvers in any field they work after the school education, Sisodia said.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked education department officials to issue a circular on teacher innovation fund of Rs 1.0-1.5 lakh per school which was announced in Delhi government budget.

In reply to a question, Sisodia said all the eligible vice principals wiil be promoted as principals if Delhi government is given power over Services department.

He also said that the government has removed the income cap on scholarship for meritorious students so that most of them will be benefited by it.

Sisodia highlighted human resource and infrastructure developments in the Education sector under the AAP government and overall improvement in results of Delhi schools in last 4.5 years.

He claimed 2.5 times increase in Education budget from Rs 6600 crore in 2015 to Rs 15600 crore in 2019 and said by November this year 45118 classrooms will be ready against 24157 in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia delhi surgical strike Hnemployment
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp