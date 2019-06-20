Madhya Pradesh to receive rainfall with gusty winds: IMD

By PTI

BHOPAL: While pre-monsoon showers continued to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rains accompanied by thunder and gusty winds at several places in the state over the next 24 hours.

Talking to PTI, IMD's Bhopal office duty officer, R R Tripathi, said pre-monsoon showers were experienced at several places in Gwalior division as well as in Bhind and Sehore districts in the last 24 hours.

"Rains accompanied with thunder and gusty winds are likely to lash a few places in Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions over the next 24 hours. Similar situation may also be witnessed at isolated places of Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Indore, Ujjain divisions," he said.

Tripathi said monsoon may hit the state by June 28.