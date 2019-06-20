Home Nation

More heads to roll in Congress over Lok Sabha rout

Sources said more such action was in store in the coming days, hinting that the Congress chapters in Bihar and UP may be dissolved.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress dissolved its Karnataka unit, party sources said on Thursday that more heads will start rolling following its rout in the Lok Sabha elections.

Senior party sources said more such action was in store in the coming days, hinting that the Congress chapters in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh may be dissolved because of the dismal showing in general elections.

Bihar state Congress President Madan Mohan Jha and state in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil have already tendered their resignation to party President Rahul Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar, who himself lost the Lok Sabha battle, has also sent his resignation to the party President. So have many other party leaders.

The Congress won just 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. It got one seat each in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh -- out of the 40 and 80 members elected to the Lower House.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had during her visit to Rae Bareli along with her mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 13 indicated that action will be taken against party leaders and workers for not working with dedication in the elections.

The Congress retained the Rae Bareli seat represented by Sonia Gandhi while Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister and BJP rival Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes in Amethi.

The Congress has dissolved the Karnataka Congress Committee, sparing state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Working President Easwar B. Khandre.

The sources indicated that action will also be taken in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where the party fared miserably despite being in power.

The leadership is also considering changing many General Secretaries, Secretaries and state in-charges.

States like Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu where the party performed well will be spared from disciplinary action, the sources added.

After the election rout, Rahul Gandhi has offered to step down as President.

The Congress Working Committee has authorised Rahul Gandhi to make a complete overhaul and detailed restructuring of the party at every level.

