NIA chief Yogesh Chander Modi meets Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba

By IANS

NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Yogesh Chander Modi met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday and briefed him about the investigation in a terror funding case in the Kashmir Valley.

According to agency sources, the NIA chief also briefed Gauba about the evidence related to the transaction of funds.

NIA registered the case in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Kashmir Valley. So far, it has chargesheeted 13 people, including separatist leaders and hawala operators.