Home Nation

Two dead, three injured as clashes erupt in Bengal's Bhatpara, Section 144 imposed

While the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, the deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw.

Published: 20th June 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel control the situation in Bhatpara

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel control the situation in Bhatpara (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two people were killed and 11 others injured Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP in Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in and around the area following the violence.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP blamed each other for the clash, which is seen as an attempt to establish dominance in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed senior police officers to take stringent action against those involved in the incident "irrespective of their political colour", state government sources said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the clash, a police officer said.

The state government has removed Barrackpore Police Commissioner Tanmay Ray Chaudhuri and appointed Manoj Kumar Verma, who was the IGP of Darjeeling.

Of the 11 injured, six were police personnel who suffered injuries while trying to contain the violence, Director General of Police Virendra said after visiting the spot.

According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by members of the two warring groups near the newly-constructed Bhatpara Police Station, which was made operational earlier in the day.

Several country-made bombs and revolvers had been recovered from the area, police said.

"Some anti-socials and criminals have been active in Bhatpara. Outside elements have now joined them, disrupting peace in the area. RAF personnel have been deployed," Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

The administration has taken a serious note of the situation in certain areas under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, including Bhatpara, he said.

"The state government requests all concerned to avoid and resist from making inflammatory statements. In the context of the situation in Jagatdal and Bhatpara areas. We request all to cooperate and not get provocated by exciting propaganda from any side," Bandyopadhyay said.

Asked whether the deaths were because of police firing, as alleged by the locals, the DG said, "The cause of the deaths is under investigation. Police fired in the air."

ADG South Bengal, Sanjay Singh, has been given particular charge of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Bandyopadhyay said.

The two deceased have been identified as Rambabu Shaw and Dharamveer Shaw, a senior police officer said.

A TMC citadel for long, Bhatpara has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between the rival parties.

The fight has intensified ever since Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, crossed over to the BJP from the TMC.

In the byelections to the Bhatpara assembly seat that were held along with the Lok Sabha elections, his son Pawan Singh had defeated TMC candidate and former state minister Madan Mitra.

"For a long time now, criminals from outside the state have been creating nuisance in the area, but Mamata Banerjee has not taken any action against them. Today, the police fired from point blank range," Arjun Singh said.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed that Banerjee has lost her "mental balance" ever since Pawan became an MLA from Bhatpara and is "using the police force to unleash terror".

Denying the allegations, Jyotipriyo Mullick, the TMC's North 24 Parganas district president, said the clash was a result of infighting within the BJP.

"The violence took place because of infighting between the new BJP entrants and the old timers in the party," Mullick said.

Madan Mitra alleged that TMC leaders could not enter Bhatpara as "armed goons from outside the state" are active in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
political killings Bengal violence Mamata Banerjee Bhatpara Madan Mitra
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp