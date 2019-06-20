Home Nation

Pathalgadi chief active again, seizes villagers’ documents

Pathalgadi is an age-old tradition of tribals in Jharkhand wherein they erect monoliths in the name of their ancestors on the outer limits of their villages.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Though the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand’s Khunti was tactfully suppressed by the state government, its self-styled leader Yusuf Purty, who was booked under sedition charges, has become active again after shifting his base to Bandgaon block in West Singhbhum.

Purty allegedly seized ration cards, Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks of the people in 13 villages under Bandgaon block and apparently surrendered them to the district administration.

Pathalgadi is an age-old tradition of tribals in Jharkhand wherein they erect monoliths in the name of their ancestors on the outer limits of their villages.

The tradition was revived as a form of protest, to prevent the entry of administrative officials and outsiders into the area by putting up giant plaques declaring gram sabha as the only sovereign authority there.
The West Singhbhum district administration asserted that it was aware of the developments taking place in the region and will take action as soon as a complaint is received from anybody in this regard.

“We are trying to return the ration cards and other credentials of the villagers which apparently were surrendered to the district administration on behest of the criminal elements,” said West Singhbum Deputy Commissioner Arawa Rajkamal.

The district administration is also trying to create awareness among the people not to get carried away with the enticement given by the protestors through public meetings in each and every village, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pathalgadi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp