Pathalgadi chief active again, seizes villagers’ documents

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Though the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand’s Khunti was tactfully suppressed by the state government, its self-styled leader Yusuf Purty, who was booked under sedition charges, has become active again after shifting his base to Bandgaon block in West Singhbhum.

Purty allegedly seized ration cards, Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks of the people in 13 villages under Bandgaon block and apparently surrendered them to the district administration.

Pathalgadi is an age-old tradition of tribals in Jharkhand wherein they erect monoliths in the name of their ancestors on the outer limits of their villages.

The tradition was revived as a form of protest, to prevent the entry of administrative officials and outsiders into the area by putting up giant plaques declaring gram sabha as the only sovereign authority there.

The West Singhbhum district administration asserted that it was aware of the developments taking place in the region and will take action as soon as a complaint is received from anybody in this regard.

“We are trying to return the ration cards and other credentials of the villagers which apparently were surrendered to the district administration on behest of the criminal elements,” said West Singhbum Deputy Commissioner Arawa Rajkamal.

The district administration is also trying to create awareness among the people not to get carried away with the enticement given by the protestors through public meetings in each and every village, he added.