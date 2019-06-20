'Predators are victimising innocents': Priyanka Gandhi expresses concern over crime against women and children in UP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed concern over the increasing violence against women and children in the state and asked the government to take the responsibility of their safety.

"Predators are victimising innocents in Uttar Pradesh. Women are being pushed into a life of fear. Men are being burnt alive. But the government is not seeing anything. When will the UP government start taking responsibility for the security of women and children?" Priyanka tweeted.

Priyanka, who is also in-charge of eastern UP, posted pictures of several news headlines (in Hindi) about crime in the state on her Twitter handle.

The Congress leader's comment comes in the wake of a sudden spurt in incidents of violence against women and children. Most recently, a woman was allegedly raped by four men in front of her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.