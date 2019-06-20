Home Nation

Rapper Hard Kaur booked for sedition over online remarks against Adityanath, Bhagwat

A written complaint was filed by a local lawyer, Shashank Shekhar, on Wednesday

Published: 20th June 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 05:05 PM

Rapper Hard Kaur. (Photo: Instagram)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taran Kaur Dhillon, populary known by her stage name -Hard Kaur-  has been booked for sedition for her controversial posts about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The case was lodged against the UK-based rapper,39, in Varanasi’s cantonment police station.

A local Varanasi lawyer Shashank Shekhar lodged a complaint at Cantt police station on Wednesday alleging that he was deeply hurt by the posts of the UK-based singer against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on social media forum as he himself was associated with the Sangh parivar.

On the basis of the lawyer's complaint, Cantt police lodged an FIR booking the singer under various sections of Indian Penal Code including Section 124 A (Sedition), Section 153 A (promoting enmity among groups based on religions), Section 500 (defamation), Section 505 (intent to incite) and Clause 66 of IT Act pertaining to sending offending messages.

Besides posting highly objectionable content referring to UP CM Yogi Aditaynath and allegedly holding RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat responsible for all sorts of terror activities in the country in separate posts on her instagram account, the rapper is believed to have also posted the cover of a controversial book "Who killed Karkare" and pictures of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh with caption- "she won't be forgotten."
 
Inspector Cant police station, Vijay Pratap Singh said that as he had received a complaint in the connection so a case was lodge and probe into the issue was already on.

Hard Kaur is known for her hit songs like "Glassy" and "Move Your Body". She also owns a music label, Future Records.

