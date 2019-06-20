Home Nation

AN-32 aircraft crash: Recovery of remains now a difficult job

Two teams of 18 mountaineers have been holed out at the crash site in Siang district since June 12.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

IAF_AN-32_Crash

The Indian Air Force had said Thursday that all 13 people on board the aircraft have died. (Photo | Twitter)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The recovery of the mortal remains of 13 IAF personnel killed in the AN-32 transport aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh is turning out to be as difficult as locating the wreckage. A ground team of 20 personnel and civilians, which left for the crash site on foot on Tuesday, is yet to reach the spot, IAF sources said.

The team comprises four Garud commandos, four personnel from the Special Forces of Army, 11 porters and a civilian. Helicopters have not been able to fly due to bad weather. Two teams of 18 mountaineers have been holed out at the crash site in Siang district since June 12. The wreckage was spotted on June 11 and the next day, a team of 15 mountaineers was air-dropped near the crash site. Later, three more mountaineers joined the rescue team.

Shillong-based defence spokesman Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said they were in touch with the mountaineers at the crash site.“The mountaineers, who reached the crash site, have been in touch with us through I-com and Sat phones. All are safe,” he said, adding, “Ration is not an issue”.

The IAF spokesman said retrieval operations require the steep mountainsides to be visible for the helicopters to safely hover close to the crash site and for the operating crew to be able to see the personnel on the ground.

The aircraft, which was flying to Mechuka near the China border in Arunachal’s Shi Yomi district with the 13 personnel on board, was reported missing 33 minutes after it took off from IAF’s base in Assam’s Jorhat on June 3. The Indian Air Force Thursday said all the 13 people on board the aircraft had died.

Big loss

The aircraft with 15 IAF personnel on board went missing

The wreckage was spotted on the border of Siang and Shi Yomi districts on June 11

On June 12, 15 mountaineers were air-dropped near the crash site. Later, three more mountaineers joined
the team

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AN-32 aircraft crash IAF personnel killed
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp