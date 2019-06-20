Rs 45,000 crore P-75 submarines project: Navy issues EOI for shortlisting partners

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping the ‘Make in India’ initiative in mind, the government on Thursday issued the Expression of Interest (EoI) to shortlist potential Indian Strategic Partners for construction of six conventional submarines under the Project-75 (India) of the Indian Navy.

The project worth approximately Rs 45,000 crore is the second such project being approved under the Strategic Partnership (SP) Model, the first being the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters.

The case approved by the Defence Acquisition Council in January is expected to provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarine building, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project.

Under this model, the Indian SPs in collaboration with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are mandated to set up dedicated manufacturing lines for these submarines in India. The Indian Navy will have the option to manufacture six more submarines under the project.

While the EoI for short listing of Indian Strategic Partners has been uploaded on MoD and Indian Navy websites, the EoI for short- listing of OEMs will be issued in two weeks.