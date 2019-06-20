Home Nation

Senior BJP leader urges PM Narendra Modi to visit AES-hit Muzaffarpur

CP Thakur demanded a super-speciality research centre be set up in Muzaffarpur to study the cause of AES epidemic.

Published: 20th June 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister C.P. Thakur has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where at least 118 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

In a letter to Modi, Thakur, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, requested him to visit the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) to take the stock of the situation and also appealed for financial help to the victims' families.

ALSO READ: AES​ spreads outside Muzaffarpur in Bihar

He also demanded a super-speciality research centre be set up in Muzaffarpur to study the cause of AES epidemic. "A decision to set up a biochemical lab could be announced like any Central government institution with multi-speciality facility in Muzaffarpur to soothe public ire," he wrote in the letter.

Last Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur and two days ago, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the SKMCH.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur Bihar AES Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Muzaffarpur AES Bihar AES
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp