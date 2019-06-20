Senior BJP leader urges PM Narendra Modi to visit AES-hit Muzaffarpur

By IANS

PATNA: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister C.P. Thakur has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where at least 118 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

In a letter to Modi, Thakur, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, requested him to visit the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) to take the stock of the situation and also appealed for financial help to the victims' families.

He also demanded a super-speciality research centre be set up in Muzaffarpur to study the cause of AES epidemic. "A decision to set up a biochemical lab could be announced like any Central government institution with multi-speciality facility in Muzaffarpur to soothe public ire," he wrote in the letter.

Last Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Muzaffarpur and two days ago, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the SKMCH.