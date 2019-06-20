Home Nation

Seven children feared drowned after van falls into Indira canal in Lucknow

Around 3 am the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels as he failed to notice a turn. Consequently, the vehicle found its way into the canal.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least seven children feared drowned when a four-wheeler (goods carrier) carrying 29 people fell into a canal in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow outskirts on early Thursday morning.

As per the local police sources, a mini goods career loaded with 29 people was returning from a wedding function from Barabanki and was headed to Nagram when it fell into Indira canal in Mohanlalganj as early as 3 am.

While 22 of 29 persons have been rescued by the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers as rescue operations are going on full swing under the supervision of UP DGP OP Singh who is present on the spot along with Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

The rescue and relief operations are underway since 4 am but there has been no trace of seven children who were present in the bus. “The strong flow of stream in the canal is posing challenge in rescue operations and the water is being diverted to control the flow so that children could be located,” said a senior NDRF official present on the location.

As per SP (Rural) Vikrant Vir, around 3 am the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels as he failed to notice a turn. Consequently, the vehicle found its way into the canal.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities concerned to intensify the search for children. NDRF has deployed a team of three divers on the spot along with oxygen cylinders as part of the rescue operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indira canal van falls in canal
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp