Seven children feared drowned after van falls into Indira canal in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At least seven children feared drowned when a four-wheeler (goods carrier) carrying 29 people fell into a canal in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow outskirts on early Thursday morning.

As per the local police sources, a mini goods career loaded with 29 people was returning from a wedding function from Barabanki and was headed to Nagram when it fell into Indira canal in Mohanlalganj as early as 3 am.

While 22 of 29 persons have been rescued by the teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers as rescue operations are going on full swing under the supervision of UP DGP OP Singh who is present on the spot along with Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

The rescue and relief operations are underway since 4 am but there has been no trace of seven children who were present in the bus. “The strong flow of stream in the canal is posing challenge in rescue operations and the water is being diverted to control the flow so that children could be located,” said a senior NDRF official present on the location.

As per SP (Rural) Vikrant Vir, around 3 am the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels as he failed to notice a turn. Consequently, the vehicle found its way into the canal.

Taking cognizance of the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities concerned to intensify the search for children. NDRF has deployed a team of three divers on the spot along with oxygen cylinders as part of the rescue operation.