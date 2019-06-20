Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son in police custody for a day

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union minister of state Prahlad Patel’s 26-year-old son Prabal, who was arrested on Tuesday in an attempt to murder case in his native Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, has been sent by a local court to police remand for a day.

All seven men, including Prabal, who were arrested in the case on Tuesday, were produced before the court of judicial magistrate in Narsinghpur on Wednesday. While six of them were sent to judicial custody, prime accused Prabal was sent to a day’s police remand by the court.

The Narsinghpur district police superintendent Gurkaran Singh confirmed the development. According to sources privy to investigations, the police sought Prabal’s remand from the court, as he’s the prime accused in the case and needs to be grilled about the background of the entire episode as also the weapons used in the crime, particularly as the complainant Himanshu Rathore (one of the four injured men) has alleged that it was Prabal who had opened fire.

Prabal’s father Prahlad is a powerful Lodhi community leader of BJP and two-time sitting MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat of MP. He was recently inducted as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture in the Narendra Modi government.

Meanwhile, police teams are making attempts to nab the remaining 13 accused, among them Prabal’s cousin 27-year-old Monu Patel, who is the son of sitting BJP MLA from Narsinghpur and ex-MP minister Jalam Singh Patel (Prahlad’s brother).