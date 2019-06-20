Home Nation

Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son in police custody for a day

Prabal’s father Prahlad is a powerful Lodhi community leader of BJP and two-time sitting MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat of MP.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union minister of state Prahlad Patel’s 26-year-old son Prabal, who was arrested on Tuesday in an attempt to murder case in his native Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, has been sent by a local court to police remand for a day.

All seven men, including Prabal, who were arrested in the case on Tuesday, were produced before the court of judicial magistrate in Narsinghpur on Wednesday. While six of them were sent to judicial custody, prime accused Prabal was sent to a day’s police remand by the court.

The Narsinghpur district police superintendent Gurkaran Singh confirmed the development. According to sources privy to investigations, the police sought Prabal’s remand from the court, as he’s the prime accused in the case and needs to be grilled about the background of the entire episode as also the weapons used in the crime, particularly as the complainant Himanshu Rathore (one of the four injured men) has alleged that it was Prabal who had opened fire.

Prabal’s father Prahlad is a powerful Lodhi community leader of BJP and two-time sitting MP from Damoh Lok Sabha seat of MP. He was recently inducted as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture in the Narendra Modi government.

Meanwhile, police teams are making attempts to nab the remaining 13 accused, among them Prabal’s cousin 27-year-old Monu Patel, who is the son of sitting BJP MLA from Narsinghpur and ex-MP minister Jalam Singh Patel (Prahlad’s brother).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prahlad Patel
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp