2004 Dhemaji blast case verdict deferred due to death of defence lawyer 

By PTI

DHEMAJI: A local court on Thursday deferred pronouncement of verdict in the 2004 ULFA triggered Dhemaji blast case that claimed 13 lives including school children, following the death of a defence counsel in an accident.

The Dhemaji district and sessions court has posted the matter for July 4. The Dhemaji Bar Association appealed to the court to postpone the verdict as Ghanashyam Lahon, its general secretary who was defending four of the 15 accused in the blast case, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night.

The blast on the Independence Day had killed 13 people including 10 school children and injured 40 others in the Dhemaji College ground.

The IED planted at a corner of the ground exploded prior to hoisting of the national flag in presence of government officials, security personnel, students and teachers of various schools attending the function.

Police had chargesheeted 15 persons, including hardcore ULFA cadre Rashid Bhorali, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the blast.

Five years after the blast, ULFA-Independent 'commander-in-chief' Paresh Baruah had sought public apology for the incident while the then ULFA chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, after his release from jail on bail, visited the victims' families to seek forgiveness.

