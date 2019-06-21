Home Nation

AN-32 crash: Mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg from Punjab's Samana consigned to flames

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed Friday morning after the mortal remains of Garg, draped in the tricolour, reached his home at Aggarsen colony here. His family members were inconsolable.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

The mortal remains of Mohit were consigned to flames with full state honours. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PATIALA: A large number of people turned up in Samana here on Friday to bid a tearful adieu to Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg, who was among 13 IAF personnel aboard the AN-32 aircraft which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh recently.

The mortal remains of Mohit were consigned to flames with full state honours at a cremation ground in Samana.

The Indian Air Force Thursday completed the task of retrieving bodies of all its 13 personnel from the crash site of its AN-32 aircraft in the Pari mountains in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh and flew them to Jorhat airport in Assam.

While six bodies were retrieved Wednesday from the crash site, the remains of seven others were recovered Thursday.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed Friday morning after the mortal remains of Garg, draped in the tricolour, reached his home at Aggarsen colony here. His family members were inconsolable.

Punjab cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla was present to pay tributes along with senior IAF officers, besides personnel from the police and civil administration.

Slogans such as 'Mohit Amar Rahe', 'Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Mohit Tera Naam Rahega' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were shouted when the mortal remains were being taken to the cremation ground.

A number of relatives and family members of Garg were crying inconsolably as the mortal remains in the coffin were kept for mourners to pay their last respects.

The funeral pyre was lit by Mohit's younger brother Ashwani Garg. Mohit Garg (27) got married a year ago and his wife Astha was posted in a bank in Assam.

All 13 personnel aboard the Russian-made AN-32 had perished in the crash on June 3 about 30 minutes after the aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

The plane had simply gone missing and remained traceless till June 11, when its wreckage was located in the Pari mountains.

The Indian Air Force had been making efforts to retrieve the bodies from the crash site since then but the inclement weather and difficult terrain had been making the recovery difficult.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flight Lieutenant Mohit Garg AN 32 Flight crash IAF India Air Force AN-32
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp