Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad detained in Ghaziabad, forced out of district

SP City Shlok Kumar said people belonging to a minority community had informed the police that the Bhim Army chief might arrive in the area during Friday prayer.

Published: 21st June 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad addressing his supporters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was detained along with his supporters from a village near Indirapuram and was later forced out of the district as police feared his presence could flare up communal tension in the area, a senior official said.

SP City Shlok Kumar said people belonging to a minority community had informed the police that the Bhim Army chief might arrive in the area during Friday prayer and urged that political leaders be kept at bay.

There was tension in the area after a video went viral a few days ago in which it was claimed that Ghaziabad Development Authority in Makanpur area had demolished a religious structure, but it was later found that only a fence was removed.

A rifle was seized from the Bhim Army chief and an FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, Kumar added.

