Disgruntled Sidhu may get AICC organisational role

CHANDIGARH: It has been fifteen days since the portfolio of Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was changed by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh but he is yet to join. Sources said that the Congress high command, in order to broker peace between the two leaders, might give the disgruntled Sidhu an organisational role in the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

He might also not lose his cabinet rank, remaining as a minister without a portfolio in the Punjab cabinet.

“No concrete decision has been taken in this regard and this is just a contemplation by the party,’’ said a senior leader. It has also been learnt that if this does not work out, then Sidhu might be given some other additional department besides Power and New and Renewable Energy Source.

