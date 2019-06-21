Home Nation

Good boys stealing hearts on internet with 'paw'some Yoga moves

Joining millions of people on Yoga Day, these pictures and video of dogs performing yoga will be the best thing you will see today. 

Published: 21st June 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Army dogs

Army dog squad perform yoga on fifth International Yoga Day. (Photo | Twitter, Defence Spokesperson)

By Online Desk

International Yoga Day is being observed on June 21 by over 1.5 crore people across India and also in different parts of the world. For the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations, grand Yoga events were organised at various places, including the one by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi. However, this time someone else stole the limelight. 

Proving that yoga is for all, Army dogs are stealing hearts on social media with their yoga moves. Joining millions of people on Yoga Day, these pictures and videos of dogs performing yoga will be the best thing you will see today. 

Twitter is flooded with praises for these good boys:

And, look who learned yoga by just looking at his master

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.

Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International YogaDay event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Yoga Day Yoga Day 2019 Yoga for all Army dogs Dogs perform yoga social media
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp