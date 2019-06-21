Good boys stealing hearts on internet with 'paw'some Yoga moves

By Online Desk

International Yoga Day is being observed on June 21 by over 1.5 crore people across India and also in different parts of the world. For the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations, grand Yoga events were organised at various places, including the one by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi. However, this time someone else stole the limelight.

Proving that yoga is for all, Army dogs are stealing hearts on social media with their yoga moves. Joining millions of people on Yoga Day, these pictures and videos of dogs performing yoga will be the best thing you will see today.

Twitter is flooded with praises for these good boys:

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

This is the 2 Army Dog Unit. They are renowned for their loyalty, bravery, intelligence and devotion to duty.



They track, sniff out explosives, guard and do search & rescue operations.



They also do Yoga. pic.twitter.com/p6AW364L6R — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) June 21, 2019

It's #YogaDay2019 and our @adgpi canines are not going to be left out. The Army dog unit takes part in a brisk #Yoga workout on Friday morning. Photo: @SpokespersonMoD #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/KjwBDPqiKb — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) June 21, 2019

And, look who learned yoga by just looking at his master

YOGA FOR EVERYONE!

On International Yoga Day, Army Dog Unit showcases this. Back home, seeing me doing yoga, my pet Kobe has also learnt to practise yoga with me.

Wish EVERYONE good health on International Yoga Day, and always... pic.twitter.com/YcZUkWImix — Lt Gen Satish Dua(@TheSatishDua) June 21, 2019

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.

Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International YogaDay event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.