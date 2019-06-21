INLD expresses surprise over not being invited to meet on 'one nation, one election'

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has sent a letter to the Centre for "failing" to invite it to the meeting called by the prime minister to discuss 'one nation, one election' issue.

The INLD, which is led by former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, said that in the past too this issue was discussed and the party was invited to participate in the exchange of views or asked to submit its views in writing.

"Being a responsible political party we have without fail responded to such communications. However, this time INLD learnt of such a meeting with the Prime Minister from the media and was surprised to note that even though other regional and state parties were invited, the INLD had not been extended the same courtesy," a party statement quoting the letter said here Friday.

The INLD reminded that the subject equally concerns the states and therefore, by extension, it means that regional parties are an equal stakeholder in this proposed change.

The INLD further pointed out that in the past the party has held the view that though 'one nation, one election' is "laudable and desirable" because of logistics and financial implications, yet the broader details need to be carefully worked out since the state Assemblies are governed by a different set of dynamics.

"All States and regions have differing challenges and cannot be governed by 'one size fits all' formula. Therefore it is unfair to hitch the fate of states with that of Centre," the statement said.

In a bid to build consensus on holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened the meeting of presidents of all political parties having representation in Parliament in New Delhi on June 19.