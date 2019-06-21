Home Nation

JAKFED closure: Service benefits of employees to be protected

Official sources said that the state government was working on a voluntary retirement scheme for nearly 224 employees of JAKFED.

Published: 21st June 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Service benefits of over 200 employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (JAKFED) would be protected despite the state government's decision to wind up the loss-making Federation by the end of August.

The State Administrative Council meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik yesterday accorded sanction to the winding up of the Federation by August 31. JAKFED's cumulative losses stand at over Rs 67 crore.

Official sources said that the state government was working on a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for nearly 224 employees of JAKFED, whose livelihoods would otherwise be adversely affected by the decision.

"Service benefits of the employees of JAKFED would be protected," official sources said here.

The state government has authorised Registrar Cooperative Societies, J&K to conclude the closure of JAKFED under Section 74 of the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Society Act, 1989 by August 31.

All movable/immovable assets and financial commitments will be taken over by the state government.

It has also been decided that any pending financial commitments of JAKFED would be met by the sale of its assets.

JAKFED's major activities, included procurement and distribution of fertilisers, building material, LPG gas supply etc.

The Federation initially made profits, but plunged into losses after a few years due to malpractices by its management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JAKFED Jammu and Kashmir
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp