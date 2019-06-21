Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir man told of 'lucky draw' win, cheated of Rs 23 lakh

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch registered an FIR against 10 people for defrauding a person of over Rs 23 lakh.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:10 PM

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Friday registered an FIR against 10 people for defrauding a person of over Rs 23 lakh after informing he had won a SUV and over Rs 12 lakh cash in a lucky draw.

The Crime Branch, in a statement, said that they initiated a preliminary enquiry on the written complaint received from a person, reporting he had received an SMS from cell number 919523848205 informing him that he has won a lucky prize of Rs 12,80,000 and a TATA Safari Vehicle vide coupon code No 101 from NAPTOL online shopping Pvt. Ltd.

It added the complainant was induced to deposit different amounts in different bank accounts under the garb of different charges/duties.

"The complainant deposited Rs 10,26,500, Rs 1,48,800, Rs 2,75,88, Rs 1,44,200, Rs 3,33,500, Rs 25,400, Rs 2,67,600/, Rs 91,600, Rs 49,400, Rs 1,91,000 - making in all an amount of Rs 23,05, 588 - in various accounts of the Punjab National Bank provided by the callers who projected themselves to be the employees of NAPTOL Online Shopping Ltd. and Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," the statement said.

However, the investigation revealed that the suspects were not employees of NAPTOL Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd., or the RBI, nor has the said company issued any lucky draw coupon, the Crime Branch said.

