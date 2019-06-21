Home Nation

Man changes mind during suicide bid, rescued 100 km away in Brahmaputra

Lakhman Swargiary, who jumped into the Brahmaputra to end his life, held on to a chunk of water-hyacinth and banana leaves. After over ten hours of swimming, he was rescued by a boatman.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Lakhman Swargiary

Lakhman Swargiary

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam wanted to commit suicide but God had other plans for him.

The moment a seemingly determined Lakhman Swargiary jumped into the mighty river, his mind changed. The gentle giant of this river known to wreak havoc during floods every year carried the man for almost ten hours and over 100 km away to safety.

On Wednesday at around 8 pm, the 27-year-old Swargiary, who hails from Dhulabari under Tamulpur in Baksa district, reached the Saraighat bridge in Guwahati from his village riding a two-wheeler. He kept his belongings including purse, mobile phone, identity documents, slippers besides two-wheeler on the bridge and jumped into the Brahmaputra.

Soon, he noticed a chunk of water-hyacinth and banana leaves floating on the river. He caught hold of it and kept swimming. After over ten hours of swimming overnight, he was rescued by a boatman at Bohori in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district the next morning. 

The boatman, Kalachand Ali, was ferrying a pregnant woman. He said Swargiary was without any clothes at the time of his rescue. Apparently, he had taken off his clothes so he could swim freely.

“I was taking a pregnant woman to a hospital. Suddenly, I heard someone screaming for help. I looked here and there and finally, could see him. I took the boat towards him and rescued him,” Ali said.

Once they reached the river bank, the police was informed and soon, an ambulance arrived. Subsequently, a shivering and weak Swargiary was taken to a hospital. Later, he was handed over to his family by the police.

Without citing any reasons, Swargiary told journalists that he wanted to end his life.

“I wanted to die and so, I dived into the river. However, I could not die,” he said, adding, “When I was in water, I wanted to survive”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suicide Bid Assam Bramhaputra Lakhman Swargiary
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp