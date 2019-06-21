Modi performs yoga with 30,000 people in Ranchi; Motu and Patlu join him

Home Nation

After the session was over, the Prime Minister spent time with the participants, where children and youth even clicked selfies and shook hands with Modi.

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendera Modi performed yoga along with around 30,000 people in Ranchi on Friday on the occasion of the fifth International Yoga Day.

The session continued for around 45 minutes at the Prabhat Tara ground here. The Prime Minister first addressed the participants before the session began.

"Yoga has always been associated with peace and harmony. I thank people for adopting Yoga. I urge people to embrace it," Modi said in his address prior to the session.

He also spoke in English for a few minutes to reach out to the global audience.

Saying "Yoga is beyond caste, religion, region and any boundaries", the Prime Minister added "there is a solution to alcoholism and diabetes in Yoga".

"This year, Yoga's theme is Heart Care. There has been a manifold increase in the heart-related problems in the country, particularly among the young generation. Yoga should be adopted as preventive measure," the Prime Minister added.

The session was conducted by M. Baswa Reddy, director of the New Delhi-based Morarji Desai National Yoga Institute.

Different forms of yoga postures, including how to control blood pressure and strike metal peace, were performed.

Iconic cartoon characters Motu and Patlu also performed yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Motu and Patlu characters were present in the ground to attract children towards yoga," the Jharkhand government said in a statement.

After the session was over, the Prime Minister spent time with the participants, where children and youth even clicked selfies and shook hands with Modi.

"It was a great moment for us to see our prime Minister from nearby," said a participant.

Echoing her view, another woman said: "I could not shake hand with the Prime Minister but his aura was enough."

Modi was accompanied by Jharkhand Governor Draupdi MUrmu, Chief Minister Raghubar das, Ayush Minister Sripad Naik, state Health Minister Ramchandra Kesari, along with other senior government officials.

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually since its inception by Modi in 2015.

