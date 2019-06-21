Home Nation

Monetary committee disagrees on Centre’s off-budget financing

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC),which met on June 6, has once again agreed to disagree.

Published: 21st June 2019 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which met on June 6, has once again agreed to disagree. This time, however, dissent wasn’t on the usual policy rate discourse, but on the government’s off-budget financing, which rattled even the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
The six-member MPC’s take on fiscal policy was split into 2-2-2. While two members —Pami Dua and Michael Debabrata Patra — didn’t comment, Chetan Ghate and Viral Acharya literally called out the government’s fiscal management as skillful deception, while RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravindra H Dholakia countered their views reposing faith in the centre’s book balancing act.

Among the remarks, the most damning came from Dr Chetan Ghate, who felt that the current fiscal policy practice was making MPC’s job difficult and the ‘large swings’ in government final consumption expenditure in fourth quarter to meet fiscal deficit targets leads to volatility in growth rates. Ghate didn’t mince words, proceeding to note, “Fiscal ‘prestidigitation’ or sleight of hand may contribute to our own version of a “doom-loop”, i.e., by pushing expenditure off budget to meet deficit targets and then recourse to borrowing from the national small savings fund by state entities keeps administrative interest rates high to incentivise such savings. This impedes monetary transmission.”

As per estimates, public sector borrowings, which account for extra-budgetary resources and other off-balance sheet borrowings, stood at 8-9 per cent of GDP in FY18.Acharya too felt such borrowings impairs monetary policy transmission due to crowing out effect on market financing through public bonds and on bank deposits through small savings. “This channel bites particularly when the domestic savings rate is on a decline and increases economy’s reliance on external sources of funding.

The upcoming Union Budget is, therefore, key to understanding the inflation outlook,”he noted adding, “I worry especially about a worsening of the public sector borrowing in conjunction with rising oil prices, say due to geopolitical tensions; such a coincidence creates a “twin  deficit”— fiscal and current
account deficits.”

On the other hand, Das reasoned that PSUs with own revenue streams can service debt and take care of their liabilities and hence such borrowings should be viewed differently.

Economy losing traction
The economy was clearly losing traction and needs a decisive monetary policy to promote growth, said RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das. The MPC agreed to cut key policy rates by 25 bps early this month.  Of the 50 bps policy cut in February and April, banks reduced rates on fresh rupee loans by 21 bps, while the weighted average lending rate on outstanding loans rise by 4 bps

Risks remain
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said the mixed picture on economic growth has morphed into one where at least some aspects have weakened considerably over the past two quarters. He also flagged some upside risks, including deficiency in monsoon and volatality in crude oil prices, to inflation. However, monetary transmission will trickle down by next year

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
off budget finance
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp