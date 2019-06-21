No appeasement please! Book criminals, Muslims urge Mamata

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A group of eminent Muslim citizens in Kolkata have written to Mamata Banerjee urging her to take stringent action against those involved in two recent incidents of crime in Kolkata — the assault on doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital and the harassment of a model — to “dispel the perception” that the community was being “appeased”.

“The attackers in both instances were members of our community. We are grieved and embarrassed,” the letter uploaded on a social networking site said. “Bring the assailants to book not just in these two instances but in every single instance where Muslims are involved. They should not be allowed to get away because they happen to be Muslims (as is the growing perception). This will send out a message that members of one community are not being shielded or appeased,” the letter signed by 46 Muslim residents said.