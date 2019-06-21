Home Nation

Encephalitis outbreak: Prisoners’ ward is now specialised unit in Bihar hospital

A central team had mentioned the lack of manpower despite the epidemic and criticised the state system for not being prepared at peripheral levels and at SKMCH during the peak AES season.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur district. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

MUZAFFARPUR: With the death toll climbing to 121, Shri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH) authorities on Thursday converted a ward for prisoners into a pediatric intensive care unit, even as the Bihar government moved to rectify the manpower deficiencies pointed out by a Central team last week.
Over 200 health officials and personnel, including doctors on deputation, remained on their toes whole day but could not save the lives of six children, including four minor girls. However, with the rush fading and lower admissions on Thursday, doctors have heaved a sigh of relief.

SKMCH superintendent Dr SK Shahi said an ICMR team has also been deployed following the directive of Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to operationalise the proposed virology laboratory. He added, a multi-disciplinary team of experts has already been assigned to compile records of suspected AES cases, adding doctors from AIIMS, Delhi and other medical colleges were assigned to tide over the manpower crisis.

A central team had mentioned the lack of manpower despite the epidemic and criticised the state system for not being prepared at peripheral levels and at SKMCH during the peak AES season.

It also pulled up the hospital for not putting in place a standard operating procedure to treat such cases. The state is likely to post technicians and install an MRI facility within a fortnight even as a 100-bed pediatric intensive care unit is likely to be functional soon.

The central team had pointed to lack of essential drugs and space in paediatric intensive care unit, besides the idle equipment, low number of para-medical and nursing staff, besides doctors to handle cases of hypoglycemia or revive dying patients, besides the failure of the hospital to properly document the cases by taking cerebrospinal fluids for tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AES encephalitis Shri Krishna Medical College Hospital
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp