Home Nation

Truck driver loses life over Rs 20 to mining mafia in UP's Hamirpur

Though the police have yet to find the name of the killer guard, SP Hemraj Meena said that a massive search operation was underway to nab the accused at the earliest.

Published: 21st June 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ironically, the cost of a truck driver’s life is less than paltry Rs 20 over which he lost his life by felling to the bullet of the security guard of a gravel mining firm in Hamirpur district of Bundelkhand in UP on early Thursday morning.

As per the police sources, the security guard at Bhulsi sand mine-3 under Sisolar police station area got into an argument with truck driver Arun Kumar, 22, of Gangaghat Unnao as he could pay only Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 as extortion money ('rangdaari') sought by the guard and shot him in his head.

Station house officer, Sisolar, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, claimed that the incident took place around 4 am on Thursday. “A group of security guards picked up a fight with the deceased driver as he could pay only Rs 30 as rangdari,” said SHO Pandey.

He claimed that the killer security guard, who shot the driver in his head, belonged to the firm -- Gyan Infrabuild Private Limited – owned by Satyendra Kumar Sharma of Varanasi. The firm has the licence for mining of sand and gravel in the area.

The local sources added that every driver had to shell out Rs 50 as extortion money at the time of leaving after getting his truck loaded with sand.

On getting the information, the district police detained the mine manager, pattedar along with four other employees for interrogation.

Later, based on the complaint of the deceased’s father, a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC and intimidation was lodged against the owner of the firm Satyendra Kumar Sharma, his manager, pattedar and four other employees.

However, following the incident, the authorities are now contemplating to cancel the mining licence of the firm Gyan Infrabuild Private Limited.

According to a police official, Arun Kumar had reached Bhulsi village to load his truck with gravel from the mine on Wednesday evening.  

As the truck driver was returning from the mine, the mine security guard sought Rs 50 from him and he could shell out only Rs 30.

This led to a verbal dual between the guard and the truck driver and the infuriated security guard shot the drive point blank putting the rifle on his temple blowing his skull into smithereens.

This led to panic in the area. The employees of the sand mine and other truck drivers fled the spot.

Though the police have yet to find the name of the killer guard, SP Hemraj Meena said that a massive search operation was underway to nab the accused at the earliest.

The body of the deceased was sent for post mortem and investigation in the case is underway, said the SHO Sisolar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp