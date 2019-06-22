Home Nation

11-year-old raped, murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

The girl, who was sleeping outside her house, was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night.

By IANS

UNNAO: A 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The incident took place on Friday in Safipur police circle.

The girl, who was sleeping outside her house, was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night.

"Initially, I thought that she might have gone to nearby fields to answer nature's call. However, when she did not return for long, I along with my family and neighbours launched a search and found my daughter's body lying in an orchard. Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

The girl's naked body was found later which bore injury marks around her neck and private parts.

Unnao Superitendent of Police M.P. Verma said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. He said teams had been formed to arrest the accused and the body had been sent for post mortem.

