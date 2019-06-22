Home Nation

20 per cent youth turning to terror are hardcore: Study

Just 20 per cent of youth now joining militancy are hardcore, a Army study carried out in J&K has said.

Published: 22nd June 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorist

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just 20 per cent of youth now joining militancy are hardcore, a Army study carried out in J&K has said. The Army had commissioned the study to identify the factors which drove youth to militancy. It says various compulsions, coercion and lure have combined to draw youths to militancy.
The study which profiled terrorists and areas of militancy while identifying the trends of the last few years offers an insight into reasons and the type of youth joining militant ranks.

“We looked into causes and the problems which worked on youthful minds. The conclusion came as a surprise for just 20 per cent of the youth seemed to have opted for militancy with a hardcore conviction. Others joined for various reasons-not because they were convinced, but out of the little frustrations in their lives,” said a senior officer.

The study reveals that 40 per cent of the youths in militant ranks joined because they “do not have anything to do” and are compelled to remain in Kashmir. They were, in most cases, either coerced or lured to pick up the gun.  Many joined because they had, or have, members of their families in such groups, the study says.

“Many belong to certain areas which have been affected by terrorism for long. Many others have been brainwashed in particular madarsas... It was found in many cases that relatives and family members led many to the terror fold,” said an officer.

“The Army gives a fair chance to the youth to shun terrorism and also conducts programmes to the engage youth,”  the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Militancy Jammu and Kashmir
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp