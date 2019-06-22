Home Nation

90 black spots killed 430 in Himachal Pradesh

A former driver of the ill-fated bus said this route has a scarcity of state-run buses so commuters opt for private buses.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: On an average 1,200 people die in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh annually and this year in the first five months 430 people have already lost their lives in 1,168 road accidents. Of these accidents, 93.61% were caused by human error. The main reasons for these mishaps are rash driving, speeding, dangerous overtaking, slippery and uneven roads, and drunken driving besides others.

As per the data available from Road Accident Data Management System this year till May 31, 430 lost their lives and 2,155 were injured in 1,168 accidents. While last year 1,168 people died and 5,444 were injured in 3,119 accidents and in 2017 in 3,119 accidents, 5,338 people were injured and 1,176 died.
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has identified 169 accident prone spots in the state and has shared the list with the state PWD department for remedial action. Besides 90 black spots have been identified by the HP Police and of these 71 have been rectified by the PWD department, said sources.

The ill-fated private bus which skidded off the road and fell into a 300 m deep gorge near Dhoth Morh area in Banjar tehsil in Kullu district was a 20-year old vehicle and the cause of the accident was brake failure. The 44-seater bus was carrying 79 passengers. Of the 35 injured, eight have been referred to PGI at Chandigarh and the total fatality is now 44. Most of the victims were residents of various areas in Kullu district and were cremated today.

A former driver of the ill-fated bus said this route has a scarcity of state-run buses so commuters opt for private buses.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the regional hospital in Kullu to enquire about the well being of the injured persons of the bus accident that took place near Banjar area of the Kullu district on Thursday evening. He interacted with all the injured and assured that the state government would provide them best health care facility.

Thakur said that the state government would take more effective steps to check such incidents and stern action would be taken against the bus owners found guilty of overloading.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh accident
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp