Babri Masjid Action Committee not to accept any solution to Ayodhya issue except SC verdict

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the Hindu organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), saints and seers are mounting renewed pressure on the Centre to proceed in the direction of facilitating a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) has made it clear that it will not accept any decision or solution to the vexed issue except the Supreme Court order.

The BMAC condemned all those statements, wherein, the central government has been exhorted to frame a law for temple construction in Ayodhya. The committee claimed that as the case was pending with the Supreme Court, so it won’t accept any other solution to the dispute but the apex court order.

“Even if the central government tries to bring about an ordinance or follows a legislative route to temple construction, BMAC would challenge it in the court of law,” said a senior BMAC member.

Notably, the VHP, at the conclusion of a dharam sansad in Haridwar on Wednesday, had not only demanded the Central government to facilitate Ram temple in Ayodhya owing to huge majority it got in recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, but also urged the Chief Justice of India to expedite proceedings in the title suit pending before it for decades now.

Moreover, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya had recently reiterated BJP government’s commitment to the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He had claimed in the temple town during a dharam sansad organised to mark 81st birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, that if the issue was not settled through the court or the mediation panel set up by it, the central government would not hesitate in taking the ordinance route to construct the temple.

Getting concerned over such statements, especially, about the Muslim sentiment involved in the issue, the BMAC had convened a meeting of its office-bearers to hold elaborate discussions in Lucknow.

After the meeting, BMAC convenor, Zafayab Jilani rejected Keshav Maurya’s statement saying that it smacked of government’s partisan attitude. He said Maurya’s statement showed that the government was working for a particular community.

“As per the Constitution of India, the government of that day should not be seen working for any specific community. The government happens to be secular and not related to one specific religion. Temple construction is not the duty of any government. It should impart equal treatment to all religions,” said Jilani.

He said when the Prime Minister had assured that nothing would be done in the issue before the court order then the frivolous statements given by other leaders hardly held water.

The Central government would not be bringing any ordinance over temple construction but if any such move was made, it would be challenged in the Supreme Court, said Jilani.

On the role and efforts of the mediation panel set up by the apex court, Jilani said mediation should also be tried within the judicial purview.

“All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and BMAC have never opposed the efforts to find an amicable solution through dialogue,” he added.