Gang of eleven loots ornaments worth Rs 4 crore in Patna

FIR, booked

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A major heist of gold, diamond and silver ornaments worth Rs 4 crore, was committed on Friday afternoon in a jewellery shop namely Panchawati Ratnalay (The Jewellery Boutique) under the Rajivnagar PS limits by a gang of 11 criminals, who were armed with sophisticated firearms. 

The heist reportedly continued for half an hour after taking all staff and the jeweller Ratnesh Kumar hostage at gunpoint. 

Ratnesh Kumar was also assaulted with the butt of a firearm on his head when he tried to resist the loot bid. According to Kumar, ornaments worth Rs 4 crore were looted.

“It was basically a dacoity as a number of criminals involved in it was of 11. They decamped with ornaments of all kinds and designs made of gold, diamond and silver unchallenged. They also damaged the CCTV cameras and hard disk’, said one of the staff.

As soon as the news of dacoity flashed across the police administration, all senior police officers including SSP Garima Mallick reached the spot and started an investigation into it.

She told the media that a special team of police officers was formed to crack this heist of jewellery.

“All those who are involved will be nabbed soon”, she said.

