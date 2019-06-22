In the Supreme Court

Home Nation

The SC issued a notice to Uttarakhand government on a petition filed by an NGO seeking a stay on the construction of roads to the Rajaji National Park.

Supreme Court

SC to hear plea on lawyers’ safety

New Delhi: Terming the incident as serious, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next Tuesday a plea seeking CBI probe into the recent murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council chief Darvesh Singh Yadav in the Agra court premises. The plea, filed by advocate Indu Kaul, was listed before a vacation bench of Justices Deepka Gupta and Surya Kant. The petition seeks direction to the Bar Council of India for the formulation of social security measures for women advocates.

‘No extra time for PG counselling’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend counselling time for filling up as many as 603 vacant seats in post-graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private colleges saying this would be like opening a pandora’s box. A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said that merely because the seats are lying vacant could not be a ground to grant extension of time and further opportunity to fill up these seats.

Notice to Uttarakhand on road to park

New Delhi: The SC on Friday issued a notice to Uttarakhand government on a petition filed by an NGO seeking a stay on the construction of roads to the Rajaji National Park. A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant also stayed the construction of the road. The order came three months after the NGT directed the Ministry of Environment to submit a report over the illegal road construction in part of the reserve’s buffer area.

