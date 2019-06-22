Indian Journalists Union condemn murder of Hindi scribe Chakresh Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) condemned the murder of Chakresh Jain, of Shahgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Jain wrote for a range of Hindi dailies. According to the police, Jain, was found in a deserted place with 90 percent burn injuries on Wednesday. He later succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital where he was admitted.

Jain’s brother alleged that two men, including the additional agriculture extension officer, Aman Chowdhary, had set Jain on fire. According to a report, Chowdhary and the journalist were involved in a legal fight and the case was in the final stages of hearing.

Two years ago, a case under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act was registered against Jain on Chowdhary’s complaint.

Denying the allegations, Chowdhary claimed that it was Jain who reached his house in Sagar district’s Shahgarh town in the morning and set him on fire. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after sustaining 30 per cent burns.

The IJU expressed its concern at the failure of the SHO to record Jain’s statement and the failure to investigate the case. A probe has been initiated against the SHO and the IJU has demanded investigation in to the matter.