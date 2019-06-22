Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery at government hospital

Trigger finger is a condition that causes pain, stiffness, and a sensation of locking or catching while bending or straightening a finger.

Madhya Pradesh​ CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh​ CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Saturday successfully underwent surgery for trigger finger at the government-run Hamidia Hospital here. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital by evening, doctors said.

"The chief minister was admitted to Hamidia Hospital around 9 am on Saturday. A team of doctors performed surgery for a medical condition of trigger finger," Aruna Kumar, dean of Gandhi Medical College (Hamidia Hospital) said.

"He has been kept under the observation for a few hours and is likely to be discharged by evening," she added. An official said that the surgey was performed on Nath's right hand.

Medical tests had been conducted on him at Hamidia Hospital on Friday evening, after which he was sent home and called for the surgery in the morning.

Meanwhile, state Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said Nath has appealed to the party workers not to visit him at the hospital to avoid inconvenience to other patients and the staff.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Nath's decision to undergo treatment at the government-run hospital.

"Kamal Nath ji, my best wishes to you for a healthy life. Your decision to avail treatment at Hamidia (hospital) is welcome and commendable. At the same time, I want the facilities you got there should also be extended to the common people so that they don't have to run around for this," he said.

