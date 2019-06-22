Home Nation

More heads to roll as Centre seeks monthly list of tainted babus

The letter, dated June 20, has been issued to secretaries and vigilance officers of all the ministries and departments.

Published: 22nd June 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after sacking scores of corrupt and tainted officials from service, the Centre is gearing up to go the whole hog. The government has asked all ministries and departments to conduct periodic review of officials and flag the names of officers with questionable credentials in the monthly report to be submitted on the 15th of every month.

According to sources, officers involved in corrupt practices and other misconduct will face compulsory retirement as the government wants to send a strong message to bureaucracy that corruption will not be tolerated.

This is will apply to all government departments, public sector firms and as PSU banks.“The Department of Public Enterprises will compile and countercheck with all ministries/departments,” said a letter issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The letter, dated June 20, has been issued to secretaries and vigilance officers of all the ministries and departments. The letter said, “All ministries/departments shall furnish a report to DoP&T in the format given below by 15th day of each month starting from 1st July.”

A senior official told TNIE that the vigilance heads in ministries and departments have already been asked to expedite the process of identifying officers for compulsory retirement. This will be done under Fundamental Rule 56(j) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Officials said even as rule 56(j) that provides for compulsory retirement of government staff in public interest, it has rarely been used.

Compulsory retirement

Vigilance heads in ministries and departments have been asked to expedite the process of identifying officers for compulsory retirement, a senior official told TNIE

TAGS
Corruption in India Corrupt government officials
