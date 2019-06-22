Navy to protect crude tankers in Gulf

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The developing crisis in the Persian Gulf due to rising tensions between the US and Iran has led to the government directing the Indian Navy to deploy its personnel onboard Indian crude oil tankers operating in the Persian Gulf.

“The Director General of Shipping, Indian Ship Owners Association, and Indian Navy officials met Friday evening to discuss the situation where it has been decided that three Indian navy personnel will be deployed onboard each tanker,” said a Navy officer privy to the details.

The officer explained that, “being specialists, Navy personnel will be able to identify mines laid in the shipping channels and will assist in navigating the ship safely”.

While this is part of the maritime security operation, the modalities are yet unknown. Of the personnel to be deployed, an officer and two ranks will board every tanker entering or leaving the Straits of Hormuz, the transit route for the crude oil India imports.

The situation turned tense in the area after Iran shot down a US drone, claiming that it infringed its air space.