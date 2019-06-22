Separatist leader Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Separatist Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Saturday in Srinagar.

A spokesman of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat said a police party arrived at the Nigeen residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the city outskirts and informed him that he cannot move out of his house.

The spokesman said the police did not give any reasons for placing the Mirwaiz under house arrest.



