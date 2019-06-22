Home Nation

Smriti Irani has perfect reply to bully who mocked her daughter for Instagram photo

The Women and Child Development Minister had deleted one of her daughter's selfie because a bully in the latter's class mocked her for the photo.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani with her daughter Zoish Irani

Smriti Irani with her daughter Zoish Irani (Photo| Instagram/smritiirani)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Union minister Smriti Irani wrote a strong post against bullying on Instagram on Friday after her daughter was humiliated and mocked in school.

"I deleted my daughter's selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class, A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother's insta post," wrote Irani. She further said that her daughter had asked her to delete the post, which she did. "I obliged coz I could not stand her tears," the Women and Child Development and Textiles Minister said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

But she said she realised that her act of deleting the post actually "empowered" the wrong person. "Then I realised my act just supported the bully," she wrote, posting a picture of her daughter on Instagram.

She listed out her daughter's achievements and said she will fight back. "My daughter is an accomplished sportsperson, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful," she said.

"Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I'm proud to be her Mom," she concluded her post, adding a heart emoji at the end.

TAGS
Zoish Irani Smriti Irani Smriti Irani bullying post Smriti Irani daughter bullied
