This Chhattisgarh woman killed her only 8-year-old son, the reason will shock you

Ejaz Kaiser

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A woman in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district killed her only son. Reason --- she didn't like him.

In a fit of rage, the accused, who has been identified as 35-year-old Sukhmati, used a spade to carry out the brutal murder, the district police said on Saturday.

Her husband Mahaveer Tando, a daily wager, often had arguments with his wife as she constantly rebuked and thrashed their 8-year-old son Lokesh.

According to the local villagers, the woman apparently had no affection for her son and was seen treating him with cruelty, even in public.

On Friday evening, while Mahaveer was away, Sukhmati who got angry over some issue with her son, hit him on his neck with a spade. The boy died on the spot.

“Prima facie it appeared the woman was not happy with her son. She has been arrested and further investigation is on”, the Raigarh district superintendent of police Rajesh Agrawal told TNIE.

The police are also probing the mental condition of the woman.