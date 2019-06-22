Home Nation

This Chhattisgarh woman killed her only 8-year-old son, the reason will shock you

According to the local villagers, the woman apparently had no affection for her son and was also found ill-treating him with cruelty even in public.

Published: 22nd June 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A woman in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district killed her only son. Reason --- she didn't like him.

In a fit of rage, the accused, who has been identified as 35-year-old Sukhmati, used a spade to carry out the brutal murder, the district police said on Saturday. 

Her husband Mahaveer Tando, a daily wager, often had arguments with his wife as she constantly rebuked and thrashed their 8-year-old son Lokesh.

According to the local villagers, the woman apparently had no affection for her son and was seen treating him with cruelty, even in public.

On Friday evening, while Mahaveer was away, Sukhmati who got angry over some issue with her son, hit him on his neck with a spade. The boy died on the spot.

“Prima facie it appeared the woman was not happy with her son. She has been arrested and further investigation is on”, the Raigarh district superintendent of police Rajesh Agrawal told TNIE. 

The police are also probing the mental condition of the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh murder case Raigarh murder case Raigarh crime
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp