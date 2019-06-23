119 employees of Indian Railways to be awarded for their outstanding services

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Indian Railways will be felicitating 119 of its employees with the Railway National Award for their outstanding services.

The recipients are from across all the 17 zones including the Bihar-based East Central Railway (ECR).

A grand-scale event has been scheduled in Mumbai for July 7 for all the awardees.

Speaking to Express, Chief spokesperson of ECR Rajesh Kumar said."Seven employees including officers are selected for this prestigious annual National Railway Awards for 2019."

“Sajjan Paswan, Grijesh Kumar, Awani Bhusan Prasad Yadav, Prakash Chandra Badal, Ashok Kumar (divisional environment & housekeeping manager at Danapur division of ECR), Anil Kumar Singh( deputy chief engineer in construction wing), and Madhusudanan T V (Deputy Financial advisor and chief accountant officer at ECR, headquarters in Hajipur will be receiving this award.”

The highest number of RNAs has gone to 13 employees and officer of northern Railway, headquartered in Delhi, followed by seven from the East Central Railway and other zones.

Kumar further added, “All the awardees have been selected for outstanding services registered in operation of trains, security and safety, better maintenance and utilisation of railway assets, increasing earnings, tackling ticketless travels, checking thefts and safeguarding railway property and developing innovating ways to increase economic benefits in expenditures and many other services.”