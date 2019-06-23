Home Nation

After two bureaucratic reshuffles, Jagan government transfers 21 IPS officers in AP

The move comes a day after 47 IAS officers were transferred in a major rejig of state administration.

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after going for a major rejig of state administration by transferring 47 IAS officers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday affected transfers of 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. 

While Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate got a new commissioner, prominent and senior IPS officers who were at the helm of affairs during the previous TDP regime were either given non-prominent postings or asked to report to Police Headquarters.

READ: Jagan govt transfers 47 IAS officers in AP, 2nd rejig this month

Rajeev Kumar Meena was posted as the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner replacing Mahesh Chandra Laddha. Laddha was transferred as the Inspector General (Personnel).

Gattamaneni Srinivas, who was the DIG (Law and Order) during TDP regime and against whom the YSRC levelled allegations of acting in favour of the then government, was transferred to Anantapur PTC in the reshuffle that took place after Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the government. In Sunday's reshuffle, Srinivas was asked to report to the Police Headquarters.

Another officer who was asked to report to Police Headquarters is Koya Praveen. The IPS officer was shunted out of the Superintendent of Police, Prakasam district, by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the run-up to the April 11 elections in the State following allegations of acting bias towards the then government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh administration reshuffle Jagan Mohan Reddy IPS officers transfers
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp