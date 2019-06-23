After two bureaucratic reshuffles, Jagan government transfers 21 IPS officers in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after going for a major rejig of state administration by transferring 47 IAS officers, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday affected transfers of 21 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

While Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate got a new commissioner, prominent and senior IPS officers who were at the helm of affairs during the previous TDP regime were either given non-prominent postings or asked to report to Police Headquarters.

READ: Jagan govt transfers 47 IAS officers in AP, 2nd rejig this month

Rajeev Kumar Meena was posted as the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner replacing Mahesh Chandra Laddha. Laddha was transferred as the Inspector General (Personnel).

Gattamaneni Srinivas, who was the DIG (Law and Order) during TDP regime and against whom the YSRC levelled allegations of acting in favour of the then government, was transferred to Anantapur PTC in the reshuffle that took place after Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the government. In Sunday's reshuffle, Srinivas was asked to report to the Police Headquarters.

Another officer who was asked to report to Police Headquarters is Koya Praveen. The IPS officer was shunted out of the Superintendent of Police, Prakasam district, by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the run-up to the April 11 elections in the State following allegations of acting bias towards the then government.